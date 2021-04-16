Advertisement

Miller, McNeilly latest Aggies to enter transfer portal

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Forward Emanuel Miller and Cashius McNeilly have entered the transfer portal, the men’s basketball program confirmed Friday.

Miller led the Aggies in scoring and rebounding last season at 16.2 PPG and 8.2 RPG as a sophomore. He shot .571 on field goal percentage and .817 from the free throw line. Miller seemed to be playing his best ball towards the end of the season when he was named the SEC Player of the Week.

McNeilly did not suit up for the Aggies last season.

Miller and McNeilly join fellow Aggies Savion Flagg, Jonathan Aku, Kevin Marfo, and Jay Jay Chandler, who have also entered the transfer portal this year.

