Keep the rain gear for one more day!

Once more, we keep our eyes on the radar and see what happens! As a cold front slides into the Brazos Valley today, a cool, drizzly start will give way to potential rounds of rain and thunderstorms before we turn the page to Saturday. A line of scattered showers & thunderstorms look to accompany the boundary, reaching our northern counties by 8pm Friday evening and exiting off to the south by midnight. The Storm Prediction Center has the majority of the Brazos Valley in a 1 out of 5 risk for an isolated storm to sit on the strong/severe side Friday, where again the primary threat will be large hail and gusty winds. High resolution data has been far from impressive this morning, but go ahead and keep the PinPoint Weather App with you through your early weekend plans, and we’ll let you know what you can expect, especially around quitting time / dinner time today.

North wind filters into the Brazos Valley in the front’s wake, filtering in cooler and drier air into the Brazos Valley for the weekend. Thermometers climb into the mid/upper 60s Saturday and Sunday afternoons after starting off the mornings in the low 50s/upper 40s respectively. Aside from the cooler weather, we will monitor the potential for a few light showers Saturday. Right now, we expect us to be a touch too dry at the surface for any precipitation, but check back for updates! We are much more likely to find sunshine Sunday and into next week.

Friday: Cloudy with a 40% chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms. High: 79. Wind: SE 5-15 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Friday Night: Cloudy with a 60% chance for rain before midnight. Low: 53. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High: 66. Wind: NNE 15-20 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 49. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

