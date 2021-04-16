No. 8 Men’s Tennis Wraps Up Regular Season with Senior Day Against Alabama

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 8 Texas A&M men’s tennis wraps up the 2021 regular season with senior day on Saturday against Alabama at 1 p.m. (CT) at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies are set to honor the collegiate careers of seniors Carlos Aguilar, Hady Habib, Bjorn Thomson and Valentin Vacherot prior to first serve.

The Maroon & White enter the match at 14-7 this season and 6-5 against SEC foes while the Crimson Tide carry a 14-9 record overall and a 5-6 mark in league play.

AGGIES IN THE RANKINGS

The Aggies maintain the No. 8 ranking for the second-straight week. In the singles poll, the Aggies are led by No. 5 Valentin Vacherot, the senior ranks third on A&M’s all-time singles win list. Following closely behind Vacherot is No. 7 Hady Habib, the senior owns wins a pair of wins over student-athletes currently ranked in the top-5. Rounding out the ranked Aggies singles players are No. 45 Carlos Aguilar, No. 92 Barnaby Smith, No. 107 Noah Schachter and No. 120 Pierce Rollins.

In the doubles poll Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson inched up the poll to No. 7 after collecting six ranked wins this season including a trio over teams ranked in the top-10. Vacherot and Rollins made their first appearance in the doubles rankings at No. 71 while Habib and Schachter earned the No. 88 spot.

LAST TIME OUT

The No. 8 Texas A&M men’s tennis fell 4-0 at No. 5 Tennessee Sunday afternoon at Barksdale Stadium.

The Volunteers claimed the doubles point to open the match with wins on court one and three. Tennessee’s Giles Hussey and Mark Wallner bested A&M’s Pranav Kumar and Noah Schachter 6-1 on court three followed by a 6-3 triumph on court one by No. 3 Adam Walton and Pat Harper over A&M’s No. 8 Carlos Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson.

Tennessee maintained the momentum as play transitioned to singles action with first set wins on five of six courts. No. 12 Johannus Monday doubled the Vols advantages with a 6-1, 6-1 win over No. 64 Aguilar.

The Volunteers picked up points three and four on courts three and four. UT’s Luca Wiedenmann bested A&M’s Pierce Rollins 6-4, 6-4 on court four followed by No. 50 Martin Prata’s 7-6, 6-3 win over No. 77 Schachter.

UP NEXT

A&M will compete at the SEC Tournament in Fayetteville, Arkansas next week beginning on Tuesday, April 20. The bracket will be finalized following play this weekend.

