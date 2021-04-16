North Texas business expands after kindness campaign

FORT WORTH, Texas (KBTX) - A kindness campaign has positively impacted a North Texas business.

Winton + Waits in Fort Worth was forced to shut down at the beginning of the pandemic.

The business owner was struggling about what to do next, but came up with a creative way to try and spread kindness during the difficult time.

The company ended up giving away thousands of candles with inspirational messages inside of them.

Not only did the initiative help lift spirits, but it also increased the traffic on the company’s website.

Through it all, Winton + Waits was able to expand their business during the pandemic and move into a larger space in Fort Worth.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.