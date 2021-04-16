Parents, community demand Brenham ISD teachers dismissal after alleged racial slurs

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Parents and community members are calling on the immediate resignation and termination of two Brenham ISD employees who are accused of making racial slurs toward African American students.

Delorise Lewis is a grandmother to nine Brenham ISD students. She says what she heard from her grandson after picking him up from school one day took her by surprise. She says a teacher called him a racial slur.

“I pick them up every day at 3 p.m. You know when they get in the car, I ask them how their day went. I ask them that every day. How did your day go? You have any problems, what y’all had for lunch today thereon and so forth,” said Lewis. “Him being a child, no child in the school district should have to be called that. For what reason? Nowhere period this day in time, nobody should be called that.”

Alisa Harris is a local attorney who says this is not an isolated event. She says two teachers were given short suspensions and are back in the classroom. She says the punishments given are “unacceptable,” and the community demands more appropriate actions be taken for the educators involved.

“We don’t believe; the community doesn’t believe that a three to five-day suspension was sufficient,” said Harris. “That is why we’re calling for immediate resignation pending investigation.”

The encouragement and support from ALL RACES of people, continue to roll in as we take a stand against Brenham ISD! ... Posted by Alisa R. Harris-Esq on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Michael Smith and Stephanie Gibson are concerned community members. They say Brenham ISD has a culture of racism that is intolerable and that the students of Brenham ISD deserve better..

“I have never in my life seen so much racism like this,” said Smith. “It’s just uncalled for.”

“You know if the shoe was on the other foot, if a brown person had said it to one of their children, we would have been automatically terminated,” said Gibson.

Lewis says she wants the district to step up and do the right thing.

“It seems like Brenham ISD is letting us down,” said Lewis. “It has failed, so they need to come together and resolve this issue because we ain’t going nowhere.”

Brenham ISD was unavailable for an on camera interview but released a statement which you can find below.

“It is our mission to create a safe and respectable space for our Brenham ISD students and staff. We aim to be A Proud Community Inspiring and Encouraging Excellence for ALL, and we are committed to providing an Exceptional Education for ALL. ALL includes individuals of different demographics including, but not limited to, ethnicity, gender, age and religious beliefs. Brenham ISD will not tolerate any racial discrimination and denounce racism, injustice and prejudice. We are fully aware of the allegations that have surfaced on social media. As this is a personnel issue, we do not comment on specific details; however, we can confirm the allegations made earlier in the year and recently referenced have been fully investigated. What we can share is that we take all reports seriously. When we receive reports regarding our employees, we conduct a thorough and comprehensive investigation, which includes gathering witness statements and notifying the proper administrators. Should the evidence support the allegations, the district will take appropriate action. Brenham ISD is committed to being an inclusive, diverse district with an equitable environment that is continually fostering a positive learning environment for ALL.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.