Purple domination at District 19-20 5A Area Meet

MONTGOMERY, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station HS Girls Track & Field Team dominated the District 19/20-5A Area Meet in Montgomery on Thursday.

The top 4 finishers in each event qualify for the Regional Meet, and the Lady Cougars had numerous Area Champions and Regional Qualifiers.

Area Champions:

Discus - Ana De La Garza

High Jump - Kelsey Slater

4x100 Relay - Tamia Gooden, Aliyah Collins, Kate-Lynn Lockett, Elnita Green

100 Hurdles - Jayden Davenport

100m - Elnita Green

4x200 Relay - Ashonti Idlebird, Kate-Lynn Lockett, Tamia Gooden, Aliyah Collins

200m - Elnita Green

1600m - Maddie Jones

The Region 3-5A Championship Meet will be held at Humble’s Turner Stadium on April 23-24.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.