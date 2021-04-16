A cooler, breezy weekend in store

As a north wind returns in the wake of Friday evening’s cold front, cooler and drier air will pump back into the area for the weekend. Thermometers look to fall into the mid-50s early Saturday morning, ahead of only reaching for the mid 60s by the afternoon. A few showers will be possible at times Saturday, but not looking to be a washout by any means! Breezy conditions will also return for the first half of the weekend, with that north wind gusting upwards of 25-30 mph at times.

We’ll calm things down a bit into the second half of the weekend, starting with a cool start Sunday. Morning lows look to sit in the upper 40s before afternoon highs reach for the upper 60s/near 70° by Sunday afternoon. A bit more sunshine looks to work its way in by the second half of the day Sunday, and as surface high pressure settles in, we’ll find more of it (and below-average temperatures) heading into the first half of next week!

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. High: 66. Wind: N 10-20 mph, gusting 25 mph+.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 49. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 70. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 48. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

