Snook ISD Ag Mechecanics Open House gives students opportunity to showcase their work

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Snook agriculture science students had the opportunity to show off their handy work at the school’s Ag Mechanics Open House Thursday evening.

The students showcase their work at competitions all over the state, but Thursday’s event gives them the chance to show friends, family, and locals what they work on behind closed doors in the shop.

”Your cattle, your trucks and trailers, and things like that that haul all the produce to the grocery stores. Even at the feed lot, all the equipment that you use, it starts with ag-mech,” Snook ag science teacher Dustin Adams said. “Somebody’s got to know how to build it. These kids are learning those skills that they’re going to be able to take out from high school and go build things.”

About 25 students contributed to the 10 projects that were on display. Projects included trailers, gates, a fire pit, and a feeder. Adams says the projects take anywhere from a couple weeks to a few months, some even all year long, to complete.

“It’s not everything that we’ve built all year long,” Adams said. “Probably half of the things we’ve built have actually been sold or have gone back to the sponsors who sponsored the project.”

That means some of the students’ work is already being put to real-world use on an everyday basis.

“I’m proud and impressed with what these guys have been able to do,” Adams said. “You go look at these projects, and they’re top-notch. The welding on them is great. The paint jobs on them are awesome. The kids have learned to do that all by themselves.”

