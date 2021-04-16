The Lady Vikings shine at Area Track Meet
WACO, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan High girls’ track team had several athletes finish in the top 4 at the District 11/12-6A Area Meet at Midway High School in Waco on Thursday.
The Lady Vikings will be competing at the Regional meet on Friday, April 23rd, and Saturday, April 24th at Waco Midway. The young ladies who placed 4th or higher in their event(s) will be competing next weekend. Full results from the Area Meet can be found here.
Pole Vault
1st place - Sailor Todaro
2nd place - McKenna Webb
Triple Jump
3rd place - Symoria Adkins
Shot Put
6th place - Zaria Yarbrough
4x100m Relay - 4th place
Joy Wells
Rajer Gurode
Destinee Nunn
Symoria Adkins
100m Hurdles
3rd place - Symoria Adkins
100m Dash
3rd place - Rajer Gurode
200m Dash
6th place - Rajer Gurode
