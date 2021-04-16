The Lady Vikings shine at Area Track Meet

WACO, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan High girls’ track team had several athletes finish in the top 4 at the District 11/12-6A Area Meet at Midway High School in Waco on Thursday.

The Lady Vikings will be competing at the Regional meet on Friday, April 23rd, and Saturday, April 24th at Waco Midway. The young ladies who placed 4th or higher in their event(s) will be competing next weekend. Full results from the Area Meet can be found here.

Pole Vault

1st place - Sailor Todaro

2nd place - McKenna Webb

Triple Jump

3rd place - Symoria Adkins

Shot Put

6th place - Zaria Yarbrough

4x100m Relay - 4th place

Joy Wells

Rajer Gurode

Destinee Nunn

Symoria Adkins

100m Hurdles

3rd place - Symoria Adkins

100m Dash

3rd place - Rajer Gurode

200m Dash

6th place - Rajer Gurode

