Treat of the Day: A&M women’s basketball wins social change awards

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The American Association of University Women-Texas recently recognized the Texas A&M Women’s Basketball Team for their work this year toward racial and social justice in the Brazos Valley.

“This is the first time such a recognition has been presented and we are so proud to recognize the hard work of these ladies during a very difficult and trying time,” says AAUW-Texas President, Gloria Long, “the work they have done epitomizes what AAUW stands for, especially related to equity for women, we have been proud to stand with them on this journey.”

Since 1881, AAUW has worked to improve the lives and education of women across the spectrum. As a national organization, AAUW’s advocacy efforts have included health, education, racial inequality, and social justice.

The team was also given a special social justice award Brazos Valley Branch of the Texas Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers for their work this year toward racial and social justice in the Brazos Valley.

“The Texas A&M Women’s Basketball Team exemplifies the very qualities of community engagement and support that resonate with social work,” said Executive Director of the Texas Chapter of NASW Will Francis, “they used the visibility of their roles and their voices as leaders to show that supporting antiracist movements is just as much about action as it is conversation.”

The National Association of Social Workers is a membership organization that works to enhance the professional growth and development of our members, to create and maintain professional standards for social workers, and to advance sound social policies. NASW works to improve conditions of life in our democratic society using social work knowledge and skills.

