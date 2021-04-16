VA hosting listening sessions on the future of veteran health care

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The VA wants to hear from veterans across the country to learn how they can improve their services for our nation’s heroes.

As part of a nationwide campaign, the VA will hold 50 different listening sessions to hear feedback about how services are being received and how they can improve.

The one for Central Texas veterans is scheduled for next week on Friday, April 23 from 2-3:30 p.m.

Click here to register, or dial 1-404-397-1596 and enter access code: 199 309 2536 to join the conversation.

The Public Affairs Officer for the Central Texas VA Bill Negron joined First News at Four to talk about what VA officials hope to learn from these listening sessions. He says our regional VA is dealing with an influx of veterans.

“We’re seeing such a huge growth of veteran population here in Central Texas right,” Negron said, “whether it’s veterans who are separating from service, recently, or whether it’s veterans who are moving to this area from across the country because it’s such a great place to live. We want to hear about the services that we’re offering and how they’re being received from veterans. We want to know what we’re doing well. We want to know not only what we’re doing well but maybe what are some areas that we can improve on.”

Negron said the VA is trying to tailor its services to a veteran population that is diversifying quickly in our area.

“We’re seeing a tremendous growth in our female veteran population, which is a wonderful thing and we’re so happy to see that,” Negron said, “so we want to hear some for especially from some of our female veterans and some of our younger veterans who are just recently separated from service. "

He said the initiative is all about finding ways to better serve those who have served.

“We’ve recognized that veterans have taken a pause from their life to be able to say, we’re going to serve our country and we’re going to do it in a way that is so, honoring that we’re going to put on the uniform, and in doing so we just want to be able to say that we recognize that we recognize and we appreciate the fact that so many veterans across the country have taken the time out of their, whether it was their education, whether it was their family life, whether it was, whatever it may have been for those individuals,” Negron said, “we want to honor that commitment that veterans have given to their country and we want to be able to provide them the best possible care that we can in honoring that commitment.”

