Wisconsin 6th grader bakes cheesecakes to support students

Through her efforts, Keena donated $1,000 toward the campaign.
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - In Wisconsin, a 6th-grade student caught the baking bug during the pandemic, and she’s now using her talents to help her fellow students.

Keena Schroeder, nickname “Bug,” created a cheesecake business called Bug’s Bakery. Soon, she started thinking of ways to use the money she brought in.

Keena decided to donate $5 from the sale of each cheesecake to her school district’s “Hunger Hero” campaign. She eventually presented the school board with a $1,000 check for the fundraiser.

“It’s a campaign to raise money for kids who can’t afford school lunches,” said Keena. “I thought that sounded really good, especially because it’s food, and I make cheesecake.”

Keena says she will continue making cheesecakes as long as people want to buy them.

