Women’s Golf Shoots Low in Final Round of SECs

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
HOOVER, Ala. – Texas A&M women’s golf had a final round surge, going 7-under 281 and finishing the Southeastern Conference Championship in 11th place at the Greystone Legacy Golf Course on Friday.

“Proud of the girls for the strong finish they had today,” head coach Andrea Gaston said. “I am happy that the whole team stepped up and held their heads high. It was also great to see our seniors have a great final round. They fought hard, battled and stayed in the game the whole way through.”

The Aggies’ 281 was the lowest round for the team this season. A&M posted 22 birdies and an eagle to help boost it into 11th place. The round tied for the fourth-lowest of any team in the final day.

Dow (68-71-70—209) finished tied for 13th, the best finish of her career at SECs. This is the 15th top-15 finish in the Frisco, Texas, native’s career. She was 3-over heading into the final nine of the day, but went a 5-under in the last seven holes, carding an eagle on three and birdieing holes four, six and seven.

Amber Park (77-76-69—222) and Ava Schwienteck (78-77-69—224) tied for 54th and 58th, respectively. The duo led the team in round three, both shooting 3-under 69 and combining for 14 birdies.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (73-70-76—219) went 3-over 219 for the tournament, finishing tied for 48th in her first trip to SECs.

Brooke Tyree (73-75-73—221) tied for 52nd, carding a 1-over 73 today.

The Maroon & White did not place in the top eight of the team standings, thus not qualifying for match play this Saturday and Sunday.

Aggies on the Leaderboard (FINAL):

PlaceTeamR1R2R3
11Texas A&M291 (+3)292 (+4)281 (-7)
T13Courtney Dow68 (-4)71 (-1)70 (-2)
T48Blanca Fernández García-Poggio73 (+1)70 (-2)76 (+4)
T52Brooke Tyree73 (+1)75 (+3)73 (+1)
T54Amber Park77 (+5)76 (+4)69 (-3)
T58Ava Schwienteck78 (+6)77 (+5)69 (-3)

