Advertisement

Aggies Complete Day One of Michael Johnson Invitational

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams completed day one of the Michael Johnson Invitational at the Clyde Hart Track & Field Stadium in Waco, Texas.

Annie Fuller highlighted the first day of action finishing third place in the 5000m at a time of 16:27.89. Her time made her the sixth best performer in Texas A&M history.  Aggie thrower, Sam Hankins placed third in the men’s javelin with a toss of 211-9 (64.54m).

Other Aggies recording top five finishes include Eric Casarez finishing fourth in the men’s 5000m at 14:26.83 and William Petersson placing fifth in the javelin at 201-6.5 (61.43m).

Allyson Andress (javelin) and Carrie Fish (1500m) each recorded personal bests in their respective events. Andress, a multi-athlete, improved her career best mark by 2.5 inches with a toss of 108-8.5 (33.13m). A week after making her Aggie debut in the 1500m, Fish shaved two seconds off her personal best time finishing the race at 4:41.14.

Texas A&M returns for day two with a full slate of action beginning at 10 a.m. with the men’s discus. The premier race events are scheduled to begin around 5:30 p.m.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggietfxc).

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas House gives initial approve to “constitutional carry,” which would allow people to carry a gun without a license
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Richard Metzer, 38
Suspected drug dealer arrested by BCSO
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Tonya Baker, 50
Hearne woman wanted for aggravated assault arrested with drugs at Bryan motel

Latest News

Bryan softball clinches district title with win over Copperas Cove
Bryan softball clinches district title with win over Copperas Cove
Bryan softball clinches district title with win over Copperas Cove
Aggies drop series opener to Ole Miss
Aggies drop series opener to Ole Miss
Bryan Baseball beats Shoemaker 7-1 in Cancer Awareness Game
Bryan Baseball beats Shoemaker 7-1 in Cancer Awareness Game