Aggies Complete Day One of Michael Johnson Invitational

WACO, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams completed day one of the Michael Johnson Invitational at the Clyde Hart Track & Field Stadium in Waco, Texas.

Annie Fuller highlighted the first day of action finishing third place in the 5000m at a time of 16:27.89. Her time made her the sixth best performer in Texas A&M history. Aggie thrower, Sam Hankins placed third in the men’s javelin with a toss of 211-9 (64.54m).

Other Aggies recording top five finishes include Eric Casarez finishing fourth in the men’s 5000m at 14:26.83 and William Petersson placing fifth in the javelin at 201-6.5 (61.43m).

Allyson Andress (javelin) and Carrie Fish (1500m) each recorded personal bests in their respective events. Andress, a multi-athlete, improved her career best mark by 2.5 inches with a toss of 108-8.5 (33.13m). A week after making her Aggie debut in the 1500m, Fish shaved two seconds off her personal best time finishing the race at 4:41.14.

Texas A&M returns for day two with a full slate of action beginning at 10 a.m. with the men’s discus. The premier race events are scheduled to begin around 5:30 p.m.

