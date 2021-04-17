Advertisement

Aggies drop series opener to Ole Miss

By John Wilson
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M softball team lost to Ole Miss 2-1 Friday night in the opening game of a three game series at Davis Diamond.

The Rebels started the scoring in the second inning on a Mikayla Allee RBI single. Texas A&M tied the game in the sixth inning on a Kelly Martinez infield single that scored Taudrea Sinnie. Ole Miss went back in front in the seventh inning when Abbey Latham’s single sent Tate Whitley home.

Savannah Diederich came in to pitch for Ole Miss in the bottom of the seventh and retired the Aggies in order. Anna Borgen pitched the first six innings for the Rebels. She gave up one run on seven hits and struck out four batters. Makinzy Herzog threw a complete game for Texas A&M giving up five hits and striking out four batters.

Game two of the series is scheduled for a 2:00pm start Saturday afternoon at Davis Diamond. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+.

