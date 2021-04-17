Aggies hold scrimmage ahead of next week’s Maroon and White Game

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team practiced at Kyle Field Saturday afternoon in front of the media and select season ticket holders for the first time this spring.

The Aggies then held a scrimmage which was closed to the general public and the media. Before the scrimmage, Head Coach Jimbo Fisher said they’ve hit a point in spring camp where fatigue has started to set in, and he’s using Saturday’s scrimmage as a benchmark of how game-ready this squad is right now.

”The biggest thing is not having, as I say, having your cheat sheet right there with you as far as the coach right in your ear telling you what to do and how to do it,” Fisher said. “You’ve gotta line up you got to communicate with each other. That’s the big thing and then be able to function from the fundamentals of blocking, tackling, ball carrying, ball security, you know, leveraging the ball. Understanding situations, I mean not being able to have to be told, that’s the way you’re taking away the cheat sheet and then see their competitive nature and how they can do things. Control tempos of the game and ups and downs of the game when nobody’s there patting you on the butt, good, bad or different. I think that’s the big thing you’re out there in the real world by yourself, and I think that’s the big things you find out in scrimmages,” Fisher added.

The Aggies have their Maroon and White Spring Game next Saturday at Kyle Field at 1:00 p.m. Fans will be allowed to attend the scrimmage.

