Bryan Baseball beats Shoemaker 7-1 in Cancer Awareness Game

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan baseball team beat Killeen Shoemaker 7-1 Friday night at Travis Park in a Cancer Awareness game. The game was moved to the home of the Bombers because of the rain.

A Sam Houston Elementary School student, Charlie Van Eman, who is battling cancer, threw out the first pitch of the game.

It was a rough night pitching for the Greywolves. Bryan scored 3 runs in the first inning on bases-loaded walks. Reid Russ had a pop-up that wasn’t caught to bring home Jack Blackburn. Romeo Romero hit an RBI that drove in Hunter Harlin. Ben Torres stole home on a wild pitch, and the Vikings took a 6-0 lead after the opening frame. Mason Ruiz hit a solo home run in the second inning to take a 7-0 lead.

The Vikings will be back in action Saturday to play Killeen on the road at 5:00 p.m.

