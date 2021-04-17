Bryan softball clinches district title with win over Copperas Cove

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday night, Bryan hosted Copperas Cove in a district match up. The Vikings came away with a 5-0 win.

The Vikings jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first when Teegan Smith stole second and scored on a throwing error. Kaedyn Filburn had an RBI double that scored Kylie Hernandez.

Bryan got two more in the second, Alex Rodriguez hit a single up the middle that scored Maci Ramirez and Makayla Marquez. In the fourth, Jacque Adams had an RBI single that scored Rodriguez.

With the win, the Viking stay undefeated in district play and clinch their first 12-6A district title since 2012.

