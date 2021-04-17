College Station gunshot victim reunites with first responders that saved her life

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A College Station gunshot victim reunited with the people who saved her life nearly a year ago.

Last March, Kirstie Karonka was accidentally shot by a family member who was cleaning their gun. The bullet entered Karonka’s back and went through her chest, barely missing her heart.

Friday Karonka and her family met with the dispatcher, firefighters, and paramedic that were on scene the day she was shot.

Karonka says she’s been waiting for the chance to thank everyone who played a role in saving her life.

“They are amazing people. They are true heroes and being able to thank them for saving my life is the best feeling in the world,” said Karonka.

Karonka gave special thanks to John Kimbrough, Darrian Allen, Pete Moonjian, Nick Sutton, Coddy Wallin and Chris Poole.

Karonka says she hopes her story reminds people to continue practicing gun safety.

“Be safe with guns. You think you know what you’re doing and you’ve been using them all your life, but accidents can happen. Use gun safety,” said Karonka.

Tristen Lopez, a police officer with College Station Police, says when it comes to gun safety, you should always treat a gun as if it’s loaded.

“You always treat a gun as if it’s loaded and you never point a gun at anything that your not actually going to shoot. Always keep your finger off the trigger and out of the trigger guard until your sights are on target and you’re ready to fire. Make sure you’re always aware of your foreground and background and everything that’s going on around you,” said Lopez. “If we can just all be diligent about following those four rules of firearm safety those are what can help prevent tragic outcomes.”

