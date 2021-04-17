Advertisement

Cooler than average start to the upcoming week

By Mia Montgomery
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’ll be a chilly start Sunday morning as overnight lows head for the upper 40s, a good 10°+ degrees below average! You’ll want the jacket as you’re headed out for any early morning plans, ahead of daytime highs reaching for the upper 60s/near 70° by the afternoon and winds gusting upwards of 25 mph. As surface high pressure settles in, a fairly quiet second half of the weekend is in store, but a stray shower cannot be completely ruled out before the weekend is done.

The beginning of the upcoming week will feature below-average temperatures as thermometers climb into the mid-to-upper 70s Monday and Tuesday afternoons after starting off the mornings in the upper 40s/low 50s. A cold front arrives Tuesday, but with a lack of moisture in place, most of the area looks to sit on the drier side. Another wind shift in from the north will keep daytime highs near or slightly below average for the majority of next week, ahead of a few rain chances moving back in by the end of the week.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance for rain. High: 70. Wind: N 10-15 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 47. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High: 74. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 52. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brenham ISD Administration building
Parents, community demand Brenham ISD teachers dismissal after alleged racial slurs
Tonya Baker, 50
Hearne woman wanted for aggravated assault arrested with drugs at Bryan motel
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Reginald McAfee, 20
College Station man arrested for reportedly dealing MDMA
College Station house fire
College Station Fire Department responding to house fire

Latest News

KBTX PinPoint Weather
A cooler, breezy weekend in store
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Keep the rain gear for one more day!
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Monitoring a rain/storm potential this evening & Friday
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Multiple rounds of rain and storms possible Thursday and Friday