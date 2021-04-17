Cooler than average start to the upcoming week

It’ll be a chilly start Sunday morning as overnight lows head for the upper 40s, a good 10°+ degrees below average! You’ll want the jacket as you’re headed out for any early morning plans, ahead of daytime highs reaching for the upper 60s/near 70° by the afternoon and winds gusting upwards of 25 mph. As surface high pressure settles in, a fairly quiet second half of the weekend is in store, but a stray shower cannot be completely ruled out before the weekend is done.

The beginning of the upcoming week will feature below-average temperatures as thermometers climb into the mid-to-upper 70s Monday and Tuesday afternoons after starting off the mornings in the upper 40s/low 50s. A cold front arrives Tuesday, but with a lack of moisture in place, most of the area looks to sit on the drier side. Another wind shift in from the north will keep daytime highs near or slightly below average for the majority of next week, ahead of a few rain chances moving back in by the end of the week.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance for rain. High: 70. Wind: N 10-15 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 47. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High: 74. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 52. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

