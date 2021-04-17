Local healthcare workers treated to a day of relaxation and fly fishing

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Frontline healthcare workers from St. Joseph Health in Bryan and College Station were whisked away Saturday for a day out on the lake at Millican Reserve.

Good Fly, a local nonprofit, offers free fly casting and fly fishing programs for medical professionals, first responders, and military personnel.

Good Fly was founded by Stephen Weaver, Alan King, and George Dunn, three Texas A&M Former Students. They say fly fishing has long been know to reduce stress and anxiety.

King said the process of casting the reel is meditative and assists in renewing the mind and refreshing the spirit. He says the mission of the nonprofit is to give back to those that have given so much.

“We wanted to honor the doctors and nurses and technicians that have been serving us through this COVID pandemic,” said King. “This is our opportunity to give back to them and teach them a skill that reduces stress and anxiety.”

Today was the perfect day to go out on the lake and learn to fly fish. Coming up at six on @kbtxnews, we speak to a nonprofit that treated healthcare heroes from @StJoseph_Health to a day of relaxation as a way of giving back to those that have given so much over the past year. pic.twitter.com/eCnPpBWfjG — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) April 17, 2021

Catherine Maddox is a nurse at St. Joseph Health in College Station. She said she was grateful for the opportunity given by Good Fly and believes today’s experience was both relaxing and educational.

“It’s been very therapeutic to come out and learn a new skill and spend time in the outdoors,” said Maddox. “I really enjoyed my experience today so far.”

Vaughn Construction and Fatties on the Fly also helped sponsor the event.

King says the nonprofit will be hosting workshops for veterans in the near future. For more information on Good Fly, click here.

