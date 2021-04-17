No. 17 Women’s Tennis to Challenge No. 19 Ole Miss and No. 3 Georgia to Complete Regular Season

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 17 Texas A&M women’s tennis team prepares for its final weekend of the 2021 regular season, as the Aggies take on the No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels in a 10 a.m. first serve from the Mitchell Tennis Center on Saturday. A&M will then travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama in anticipation of the 2021 SEC Women’s Tennis Championship and will battle the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs at 3 p.m. Sunday from the Alabama Tennis Stadium.

“Ole Miss has had an excellent season this year just like we have,” head coach Mark Weaver expressed. “I expect nothing short of a highly competitive match, and I believe it will come down to whichever team capitalizes best on their opportunities. Meanwhile, Georgia has been one of the best teams in the nation all year. They won the SEC regular season championship and have basically been ranked in the top three all year long. Having said all of that, our team has also had a very good year as well. At the end of the day, both of these matches will all come down to who plays the best tennis.”

In the latest edition of the Oracle ITA Women’s Team Rankings, the Maroon & White vaulted three spots to the No. 17 position. In the singles poll, Tatiana Makarova received the No. 24 singles ranking, placing her as the fourth highest ranked player in the SEC. In doubles, the pairing of Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith continued their streak in the rankings, garnering the No. 39 selection nationally.

A&M’s most recent outing saw the Aggies go the distance to defeat Tennessee in a 4-3 thriller on Wednesday at the Mitchell Tennis Center. In a rare change of format, the match began in singles play, with Goldsmith and Katya Townsend each winning in straight sets to give the Maroon & White a 2-0 lead. Tennessee surged back and won on three-straight singles courts, but Makarova deadlocked the team match with a three-set bout on court one. Transitioning to doubles play, A&M snagged victories on courts two and three to seal the 4-3 win.

Ole Miss comes into Saturday’s matchup ranked No. 19 nationally, boasting an 11-7 overall record with a 7-5 mark against Southeastern Conference competition. The Rebels are riding a three-match win streak including a pair of top-25 home victories against No. 21 Vanderbilt and No. 23 Kentucky. Georgia stands as the No. 3 ranked team in the nation and is the 2021 Southeastern Conference regular season champion. The Bulldogs are a whopping 16-1 with a spotless 12-0 SEC record, their only loss coming against the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels.

Since Mark Weaver was hired to coach the Aggies in the 2015-16 season, Texas A&M and Ole Miss have split the four meetings between the two teams. This will be the 16th meeting between A&M and Georgia and women’s tennis, with UGA leading the series 14-1.

