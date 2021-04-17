Texas A&M Comes Up Short Against Ole Miss

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team fell in a 3-1 bout after giving up three unanswered runs to the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon at Davis Diamond.

The Maroon & White managed to get out to the early lead after plating one in the second inning on an Ashlynn Walls groundball to first base that was misplayed. Ole Miss grabbed some late-inning momentum after making some great defensive plays and were able to score three unanswered runs, one in the fifth and two in the sixth to gain the outright lead. Texas A&M got a two-out rally going in the seventh and managed to get the go-ahead run to the plate, but they were unable to cash in.

Kayla Poynter (8-4) got the start in the circle and suffered the loss. Poynter worked through the complete 7.0 innings, allowing three runs, two earned, on eight hits and four walks while striking out one. The right-hander kept Ole Miss’s bats to 2-for-12 with runners on and 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position. The three runs of the game were given up on a RBI double and two sacrifice flies.At the plate, six Aggies mustered up a hit, five of which were with two outs.

Shaylee Ackerman and Ashlynn Walls paced the Maroon & White. Ackerman recorded one double and the Aggies only run scored, while Walls tallied a hit and one RBI.

The Aggies fell to 27-13 on the year and 5-9 in SEC play, while the Rebels improve to 28-14 on the season and 10-7 in league play.

