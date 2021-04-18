Advertisement

Dynamic duo: CeCe Winans, Carrie Underwood own ACM Awards

In this Aug. 3, 2020 photo, Mickey Guyton is photographed during a remote portrait session in...
In this Aug. 3, 2020 photo, Mickey Guyton is photographed during a remote portrait session in Los Angeles on Aug. 3, 2020, left, and Keith Urban appears at the 13th Annual ACM Honors in Nashville, Tenn. on Aug. 21, 2019.(AP Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — CeCe Winans and Carrie Underwood brought the Academy of Country Music Awards to church on Sunday.

The gospel legend and country superstar joined forces for a top-notch, powerful performance that was the show’s highlight, though the event is still on for two more hours.

Underwood performed songs from her recent gospel hymns album “My Savior,” and she and Winans blended their voices like angels onstage. Underwood kicked off the performance with “Amazing Grace” and “Great Is Thy Faithfulness,” then Winans joined in, matching her strong vocal performance.

Collaborative moments were a theme during the awards show.

Miranda Lambert, the most decorated artist in the history of the ACM Awards, kicked off the show alongside rock-pop singer Elle King for a fun, energetic performance of their new duet. Lambert and King wore matching outfits — an all-black ensemble with pink fringe hanging from Lambert’s leather jacket and blue from King’s — and sang the anthemic track “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee.

The performance, like many airing Sunday night, was pre-taped at various locations in Nashville, including the Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe, in front of small audiences made up of medical and healthcare workers.

Lambert, who founded pet shelter nonprofit MuttNation, also performed alongside Chris Stapleton for “Maggie’s Song,” a tribute to Stapleton’s dog who died 2019. Dierks Bentley was also memorable onstage, singing U2′s “Pride (In the Name of Love)” with The War and Treaty, the extremely talented husband-and-wife duo.

Another couple blazed the stage Sunday: Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd performed, ending with a kiss. Morris later won song of the year for her Grammy-nominated hit “The Bones,” which topped the country music charts for months last year.

“When I wrote (‘The Bones’) I was dating my now-husband and it was just a song to him. And I feel sometimes, like, songs know you better than you know them at the time. And I feel like this song has revealed so many new things to me,” a teary-eyed Morris said onstage. “And this is just been a hell of a year and hopefully country music and maybe even this song brought you and your family and friends some peace.”

Other set to perform include Blake Shelton, Alan Jackson, Dan + Shay, Brothers Osborne and Ashley McBryde.

Lambert, who has won 35 ACMs, is nominated for five honors and has a chance of extending her record. She isn’t competing for the show’s top prize, entertainer of the year, where all the nominees are male artists. Entertainer of the year nominees include Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church and Thomas Rhett, who won the honor last year in a tie with Underwood.

Bryan, who was set to perform at the awards, backed out of the event because he recently tested positive for the coronavirus. All of the other entertainer of the year nominees will perform.

Another big name in country music is also missing from the show: Morgan Wallen. The singer, whose latest album and singles have found major success on both the country and pop charts, was declared ineligible by the ACMs after he was caught on camera using a racial slur earlier this year.

Little Big Town’s Phillip Sweet also won’t participate in the show since he recently tested positive for COVID-19, and his band will perform without him.

Stapleton and Morris are the top nominees with six each. Stapleton’s nominations included album, song and male artist of the year. Morris’ nominations included single and female artist of the year. She also landed a group of the year nod as a member of the Highwomen — the supergroup also featuring Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby — but lost to Old Dominion.

The award was presented by Blanco Brown, who made his first public appearance Sunday after suffering significant injuries in a head-on vehicle collision last year.

Some of the ACM winners were pre-announced, including Gabby Barrett (new female artist), Jimmie Allen (new male artist) and Kane Brown (video of the year). Carly Pearce and Lee Brice’s platinum hit “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” co-written by Combs, won music event of the year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brenham ISD Administration building
Parents, community demand Brenham ISD teachers dismissal after alleged racial slurs
Austin Police identified Stephen Nicholas Broderick as the suspect accused of shooting and...
Manhunt underway in Austin after man shoots, kills 3 people
Kirstie Karonka and one of the first responders that helped save her life.
College Station gunshot victim reunites with first responders that saved her life
Peloton "Tread+" owners are told to stop using the treadmill after an incident involving the...
After child dies, US regulator warns about Peloton treadmill
Stephen Walker of Good Fly instructing Catherine Maddox on the methods of fly fishing and reel...
Local healthcare workers treated to a day of relaxation and fly fishing

Latest News

Chicago high schools to reopen Monday after union approval
Police said on Twitter that they were on the scene of an active shooting and asked nearby...
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas
Sunday Evening Weather Update 4/18
Sunday Evening Weather Update 4/18
The Minnesota Guard says the men were hurt when several shots came from a light-colored SUV...
Shots fired at Guardsmen patrolling near Wright scene