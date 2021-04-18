Aggies Win Series Finale at No. 1 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas – With bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, Aggie southpaw Chandler Jozwiak needed just eight pitches to strike out the Razorbacks’ No. 2 and 3 hitters, sealing Texas A&M’s 11-10 victory over No. 1 Arkansas in Sunday’s series finale at Baum-Walker Stadium.

After quickly working through the eighth inning, Trevor Werner got into trouble in the ninth, walking the first two Razorbacks. After a bang-bang play at first base resulted in a sacrifice bunt for the first out of the inning, the Aggies put Arkansas’s leadoff man aboard with an intentional walk and called on Jozwiak to get the last two outs.

Matt Goodheart looked at the first two pitches to fall behind 0-2 before Jaws blew strike three by him on a swing-and-miss. After a first pitch ball to Cayden Wallace, Jozwiak pumped in two strikes. Wallace fouled off the first pitch before coming up empty on the last pitch of the game.

The game started as a see-saw battle with the lead changing hands four times in the first five innings. The Maroon & White gained the upper hand with a two-run fifth and four-run sixth to build a 10-4 advantage that Arkansas eventually whittled down to one run, 11-10, with three-run frames in the sixth and seventh.

One day after scoring in just one of 18 innings, the Aggies put up runs in six of the first seven frames. The Aggies got the leadoff man aboard in five innings and were 17-of-26 in advancement opportunities.

Aggie starting pitcher Nathan Dettmer labored through 4.0 innings, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four. Werner (2-0) earned the win with 1.1 scoreless frames. Jozwiak picked up his fifth save of the season.

Texas A&M improved to 21-17 overall and 4-11 in SEC play. Arkansas dropped to 30-6 overall and 11-4 in league action.

