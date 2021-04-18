Advertisement

Aggies Win Series Finale at No. 1 Arkansas

Texas A&M Baseball
Texas A&M Baseball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas – With bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, Aggie southpaw Chandler Jozwiak needed just eight pitches to strike out the Razorbacks’ No. 2 and 3 hitters, sealing Texas A&M’s 11-10 victory over No. 1 Arkansas in Sunday’s series finale at Baum-Walker Stadium.

After quickly working through the eighth inning, Trevor Werner got into trouble in the ninth, walking the first two Razorbacks. After a bang-bang play at first base resulted in a sacrifice bunt for the first out of the inning, the Aggies put Arkansas’s leadoff man aboard with an intentional walk and called on Jozwiak to get the last two outs.

Matt Goodheart looked at the first two pitches to fall behind 0-2 before Jaws blew strike three by him on a swing-and-miss. After a first pitch ball to Cayden Wallace, Jozwiak pumped in two strikes. Wallace fouled off the first pitch before coming up empty on the last pitch of the game.

The game started as a see-saw battle with the lead changing hands four times in the first five innings. The Maroon & White gained the upper hand with a two-run fifth and four-run sixth to build a 10-4 advantage that Arkansas eventually whittled down to one run, 11-10, with three-run frames in the sixth and seventh.

One day after scoring in just one of 18 innings, the Aggies put up runs in six of the first seven frames. The Aggies got the leadoff man aboard in five innings and were 17-of-26 in advancement opportunities.

Aggie starting pitcher Nathan Dettmer labored through 4.0 innings, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four. Werner (2-0) earned the win with 1.1 scoreless frames. Jozwiak picked up his fifth save of the season.

Texas A&M improved to 21-17 overall and 4-11 in SEC play. Arkansas dropped to 30-6 overall and 11-4 in league action.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brenham ISD Administration building
Parents, community demand Brenham ISD teachers dismissal after alleged racial slurs
Austin Police identified Stephen Nicholas Broderick as the suspect accused of shooting and...
Manhunt underway in Austin after man shoots, kills 3 people
Kirstie Karonka and one of the first responders that helped save her life.
College Station gunshot victim reunites with first responders that saved her life
Peloton "Tread+" owners are told to stop using the treadmill after an incident involving the...
After child dies, US regulator warns about Peloton treadmill
Stephen Walker of Good Fly instructing Catherine Maddox on the methods of fly fishing and reel...
Local healthcare workers treated to a day of relaxation and fly fishing

Latest News

Texas A&M Tennis
No. 17 Women’s Tennis Drops Season Finale to No. 3 Georgia
No. 17 Women’s Tennis Drops Season Finale to No. 3 Georgia
Softball Secures Sunday Victory Over Ole Miss, 4-3
Sam Houston State Football
Sam Houston Earns No. 2 Seed in FCS Playoffs