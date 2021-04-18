Advertisement

Aquatic Greens Farm look to rebuild after winter storm

The farm lost nearly all of its crops due to the rolling blackouts.
By Conner Beene
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many businesses in the Brazos Valley were affected by February’s winter storm. One of those businesses was Aquatic Greens Farm, they nearly lost all of their products that they were growing in their greenhouse.

Unlike your conventional greenhouse, Aquatic Greens Farm uses an aquaponic system to grow its crops. The loss of electricity caused the biggest impacts.

“When the electricity went out, the pumps went out and the heaters didn’t turn back on, so we did lose an awful lot of produce,” said Sharon Wells, owner of Aquatic Greens Farm.

The farm staff are adults with disabilities, and they plant and maintain all of the products.

The workers knew they had a long road ahead of them to replant almost everything, but they were excited to get started.

“I did question for a little bit whether or not I wanted to restart, but once my workers came out and had a positive attitude about taking the dead stuff out, they changed my attitude and so were out putting things back in the system,” said Wells.

Aquatic Greens Farm sells the products they grow at their Farm Friday event, which they have every Friday at the farm from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wells eventually wants to raise enough money to eventually pay all of her staff.

To help the farm recover from the storm, a Go Fund Me has been created.

