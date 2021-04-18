New nonprofit in Hearne giving youth a “Reason to Dream”

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - “Reason to Dream” is a new nonprofit in Robertson County that has a mission to keep kids on the right track and prepare them for the future.

The group held its first event today at the Eastside Park on Norwood Lane in Hearn Saturday. Organizers say they wanted to spring into action by bringing the youth together for a meet and greet. There were free hotdogs, snow cones, and souvenirs for kids that participated, but most importantly, they were given information on how the nonprofit is working on changing their future.

Leslie Davis is the founder of A Reason to Dream. She said she saw a need in the community and wanted to do her part to help.

“Our mission is to promote healthy lifestyles, improve education and build character in young people,” said Davis.

Davis believes focusing on education, health and wellness, life skills, and sport and recreation will be beneficial for the children. She says she wants to use these core values to help keep young people on the right track.

“Our programs are educational, but they’re also fun,” said Davis. “By doing the different events, activities and, programs with the kids, we give them a safe space. Space where they can go and feel safe by offering them different resources and different support in the community.”

Our first event was a success! Thanks to all donors who helped make this event happen. It was great meeting so many kids... Posted by A Reason to Dream on Saturday, April 17, 2021

Teresa Rucker is a board member for the nonprofit, she says it’s going to take a community effort to ensure children have the foundation for a better future.

“There need to be important influences in their lives to help them make decisions that will be beneficial to them now and also in the future,” said Rucker. “They can’t do that on their own.”

Rev. Brodrick Ross Sr. is the pastor of St. James Church in Bryan. He says the youth are not just our future but the present, and he wants to do anything he can to help mold the next generation.

“It takes a village to raise a child,” said Ross. “All of us want to put in our efforts to help mold these children to fulfill their next great dream.”

Davis said the key to success is bringing the community together on one accord.

“We just want everybody to come together,” said Davis. The more people that come together, the more the community comes together. We can offer these kids a really great opportunity to be successful in life, to be able to know not to give up and to just do their best at everything that they do in life.”

A Reason to Dream is seeking volunteers and donations. To find out how you can get involved, click here.

A new nonprofit in Hearne is on a mission to change the lives of youth in the community. Coming up at ten on @KBTXNews, we speak to organizers on why promoting healthy lifestyles, improving education, and character building are essential in shaping the next generation. pic.twitter.com/NgapG3kl9l — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) April 18, 2021

