Passenger opened fire in shootout with San Antonio officer

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - San Antonio police say it was a passenger in the front seat who opened fire on an officer following a traffic stop, leading the wounded officer to fatally shoot the driver and that passenger.

Police had previously said it was the driver of the pickup truck who opened fire on the officer Friday.

Police said Sunday that the medical examiner identified the driver as 33-year-old Sammie Joe Barbosa and the passenger as 25-year-old Alex Anthony Garcia.

Officials say the officer is Tyler John Sauvage, a five-year veteran. Sauvage was shot in the hand.

