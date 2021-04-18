Rainfall update: Late week totals across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a few disturbances and a cold front made a run for the Brazos Valley over the past few days, some areas were able to pick up on some much needed rainfall! By the time all was said and done, rainfall totals widely ranged from 0.10″ - 1.00″+ across the area with 0.60″ officially reported at Easterwood Airport.

Below is a list of rainfall totals from Thursday and Friday’s activity reported from official observation stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley:

Easterwood Airport: 0.60″

Coulter Field: 0.43″

Huntsville Municipal Airport: 0.28″

Brenham Municipal Airport: 0.80″

Hearne Municipal Airport: 0.75″

Conroe, Montgomery County Airport: 0.14″

Caldwell Municipal Airport: 0.02″

Giddings-Lee County Airport: 0.11″

Steep Hollow: 0.70″

Carlos: 0.50″

Flynn: 1.40″

Kurten: 0.50″

South Bryan: 0.55″

Anderson: 0.15″

This beneficial rainfall is much appreciated! The latest Drought Monitor released Thursday morning shows the entirety of the Brazos Valley lies in either a D1 (moderate drought) or D2 (severe drought) classification.

The latest Drought Monitor, released April 15th, shows the entire Brazos Valley in a Moderate Drought. Severe Drought is creeping in from the southeast and southwest. (KBTX)

Moving forward, we’re going to quiet things down a bit heading into the beginning of the upcoming week. Thermometers dip down into the upper 40s early Sunday morning ahead of reaching for the upper 60s/near 70° by the afternoon. A few cold fronts will make a run for the Brazos Valley over the next week or so, but with a lack of moisture across the area through the first half of the week, we won’t look to see significant rain chances until late next week and into next weekend. Stay tuned!

