Manhunt underway in Austin after man shoots, kills 3 people

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Police on Sunday identified Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41, as the man who allegedly shot and killed three people.

Police would only identify the victims as two women and a man. Broderick is believed to be on foot and police are asking the public to be aware of their surroundings.

Broderick is about 5-foot-7 with an average build. The suspect was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and sunglasses, police said.

First responders responded to the scene in the 9600 block of Great Hills Trail shortly before Noon, according to the Austin Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) Twitter account.

“Loop 360 will be shut down in both directions from Spicewoods Springs to 183 due to the ongoing incident,” Austin Police said.

Police at first described the shooting as an “active shooter situation,” but later said the shooting appeared to be an “isolated domestic violence incident.”

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app.

You may remain anonymous. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

