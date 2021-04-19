Aggie Soccer makes 26th straight NCAA Tournament, will have first-round bye

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Soccer earned the No. 7 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament the league announced Monday. This marks the 26th straight year the Aggies will be headed to the NCAA Tournament.

26 Straight Years!



The Aggies are going to the NCAA Tournament!#GigEm | 👍 pic.twitter.com/GMa1KO3gUL — Texas A&M Soccer (@AggieSoccer) April 19, 2021

The Aggies made one of the at-large bids in the 48-team bracket and will have a first-round bye. A&M will play the winner between South Florida and Central Connecticut State on Friday, April 30th at 2:00 p.m. in Greensboro, North Carolina. The entire Tournament this year will be in North Carolina.

The Aggies were thrilled to hear they get a first-round bye. “I know we were all kind of unsure as to how it was going to go, but we were hoping for a bye in the first round,” said Texas A&M Forward Ali Russell. “That is great news. We were all really excited,” Russell added.

“More than anything I’m excited for these young women,” said Head Coach G Guerrieri. “Having gone through an extraordinarily difficult year, and having to stay so focused and so disciplined and so true to each other, this is a great payoff for them to be the No. 7 seed is terrific,” Guerrieri added.

Texas A&M finished the spring portion of its season on a 3-game winning streak, including a 1-0 win over No. 3 TCU to finish the regular season. The Aggies believe that’s the kind of momentum they need for a strong postseason.

“I think that that win was one of the reasons why we are the No. 7 seed,” explained Guerrieri. “I think we proved our worth. We proved our level. Now we’ve got to go out and keep proving it because now we’re not trying to be number 7, we’re trying to be number 1,” Guerrieri added.

“We finished the regular season with a big win, and so with that, that just gives us a lot of momentum going into the tournament and a lot of confidence I feel like as well,” said Russell. “That was not only a big win for our place in the tournament, but a big win for our confidence and how we’re feeling going into it,” Russell added.

