Aggie themed grocery store opening Tuesday in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -After breaking ground in 2019, the Brookshire Brothers College Station location will open Tuesday.

Texas A&M University System and Brookshire Brothers teamed up to create a unique space on campus for students and community members to enjoy.

“Our stores are more traditional grocery and this one is going to have a lot more when it comes to heavily prepared foods on the fresh side, all prepared in-store and also the music venue that’s outside,” said Harold Dewalt Store Director.

“We’ll be hosting concerts and events. It’s just going to be a great place to come and hang out,” said Melissa Cgrager Public Relations and Corporate Responsibility Manager.

In addition to the variety of organic locally grown produce, draft beer on tap, and lounge area, the grocery store will act as an outdoor venue for things like concerts and movie nights.

“We’re going to be able to offer a large variety of both hot and ready to eat foods and also semi-prepared and prepared cold options that we thought would serve this side of campus well,” said Dewalt.

Officials with the store say great detail went into making it unique and incorporating Texas A&M.

“We’re actually on university property and so we’re a commodity for the university, a grocery store for students but we’re also excited to be part of the College Station community,” said Crager.

The store will open at 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday with an official grand open ceremony on April 27 at 10:00 a.m.

The Fightin’ Texas Aggie band, Texas A&M Singing Cadets, and Aggie Yell Leaders will all be in attendance on April 27. The public is invited to come try samples and win door prizes throughout the day.

Other additions:

Curbside grocery pick-up and delivery

Full-service pharmacy

Brookshire Brothers Brews- serving coffee, draft beer, and wine.

Fuel station with electric vehicle charging

Student lounge and balcony seating

Outdoor beer garden and dining area

Expanded Deli line up and prepared meals Smoked BBQ, Salad Bar, Sushi, breakfast, lunch options, pizza, etc.

Private community meeting room

Large amphitheaters/stage and music venue with concession stands Venue available for private events



Tonight at 6 hear more about the new Kyle Field-themed grocery store opening tomorrow! Lots of unique additions to this Brookshire Brothers store including an outdoor concert venue. Posted by Mekena Rodriguez KBTX on Monday, April 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.