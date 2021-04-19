Aggies gear up for Texas Southern Tuesday at Olsen Field

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies look to build off Sunday’s 11-10 victory over No. 1 Arkansas when they face the Texas Southern Tigers in a 6:32 p.m. battle Tuesday on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Will Frizzell is enjoying an All-American start to the 2021 campaign. He currently ranks in the top 20 in the nation in Total Bases (5th - 87) and Home Runs (6th - 12) and Hits (16th - 50), as well as the top 100 in Slugging Percentage (65th - .674), Walks (83rd - 23), RBI (83rd - 32) and Runs (95th - 32).

The Maroon & White have recorded double digits in the strikeout column in 26 of the 38 games and they rank No. 8 in Strikeouts Per Nine Innings (11.5) and No. 24 in K-to-BB Ratio (3.12). Dustin Saenz (No. 15 - 71) and Chandler Jozwiak (No. 38 - 66) rank in the top 50 in the nation in strikeouts. Jozwiak also ranks 17th in Strikeouts Per Nine Innings (14.14) and K-to-BB Ratio (8.25). Saenz checks in at No. 70 in Strikeouts Per Nine Innings (12.06).

Texas A&M owns a 15-0 edge in the all-time series against the Tigers. The Maroon & White have outscored Texas Southern 47-3 in the six meetings of the 21st century. The teams last met at the 2015 NCAA College Station Regional with Matt Kent and Andrew Vinson combining on the shutout and Nick Banks hitting a two-run home run in a 5-0 victory.

TEXAS A&M AGGIES (21-17) vs. TEXAS SOUTHERN TIGERS (10-24)Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park (6,100) • Bryan-College Station, Texas PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

• TUESDAY: #21 Jonathan Childress (So., LHP, 2-4, 4.17) vs. TBA

Tuesday, 6:32 p.m.

SportsRadio 1150/93.7 The Zone • Andrew Monaco

SEC+ • (WatchESPN credentials required through cable provider)

RadioAggieland.com

tamu.statbroadcast.com (PCs); tamustats.com (mobile devices)

