Advertisement

AMBER Alert issued for two Texas teenagers out of Seagoville

AMBER Alert Network
AMBER Alert Network(AMBER Alert Network)
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KBTX) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for two Texas teenagers out of the Seagoville area.

Authorities are looking for Devany Betancourt, 16, and Marina Nelson, 17.

Police say Devany is 5′2″ with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a gold and pink shirt with jeans and brown boots. She was also seen wearing a gold chain with a bull and two gold rings.

Authorities say Marina is 5′9″ with green eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing an orange shirt, gray sweatshirt, and shorts.

Anyone with information about these teenagers’ whereabouts is urged to call police right away.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Police identified Stephen Nicholas Broderick as the suspect accused of shooting and...
Manhunt underway in Austin after man shoots, kills 3 people
San Antonio Police say a passenger shot at one of their officers during a traffic stop Friday,...
Passenger opened fire in shootout with San Antonio officer
Police say Officer Steven Sickmann got up on the running board of the suspect's truck and...
Police: Man dragged, assaulted officer after mask demand
One person has been killed and two others are still missing after two boats crashed on the Ohio...
One dead, two still missing after boats crash on Ohio River near Greenwood Boat Dock

Latest News

Gas leak
Gas leak closes Barron Road and Highway 6 feeder road
New strain of COVID-19 identified by Texas A&M researchers
Stephen Worsham, 21
Suspected drug dealer arrested while reportedly intoxicated
Jose Jaime Rivera
Another charge for Madisonville business owner previously arrested on pedophilia charges
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard