AMBER Alert issued for two Texas teenagers out of Seagoville

(KBTX) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for two Texas teenagers out of the Seagoville area.

Authorities are looking for Devany Betancourt, 16, and Marina Nelson, 17.

Police say Devany is 5′2″ with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a gold and pink shirt with jeans and brown boots. She was also seen wearing a gold chain with a bull and two gold rings.

Authorities say Marina is 5′9″ with green eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing an orange shirt, gray sweatshirt, and shorts.

Anyone with information about these teenagers’ whereabouts is urged to call police right away.

