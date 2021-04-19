Another charge for Madisonville business owner previously arrested on pedophilia charges

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man previously arrested on five pedophilia charges, now has another charge against him.

Jose Jaime Rivera, 46, has been charged with indecency with a child by sexual contact. The charge carries a second degree felony.

According to Madisonville police, Rivera turned himself in Monday at 9 a.m. He has been released on a $20,000 bond.

Rivera was previously arrested on Feb. 26, when police searched El Mercadito on highway 75, which Rivera owns. He was released on a $195,000 bond. Rivera was charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child, one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child, one count of sexual abuse of a child continuous: victim under 14, and one count of indecency with a child by sexual assault.

Due to the continuous investigation by Madisonville Police Department, another charge was filed against Jose Jaime Rivera.

