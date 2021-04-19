Brazos County COVID-19 Vaccine Hub accepting walk-ins Tuesday for first doses

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Once again, the Brazos County COVID-19 Vaccine Hub is accepting walk-ins for first doses on Tuesday, April 20 from 9 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Vaccine hub task force chief Jim Stewart says they are opening up availability “due to very slow uptake on the available appointments posted on our website.”

The hub will be distributing the Moderna vaccine to Texans 18 and older during its operating hours. The doses will be first come, first served, with no appointment necessary.

For more information, or to make an appointment in advance, visit BrazosHub.com.

