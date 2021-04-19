Bundle up the next few mornings!

The calendar says mid-April, but we’re waking up to more early/mid-March type of temperatures with most of us sinking down into the 40s to begin the day. Along with some filtered sunshine, expect to get just a touch warmer than Sunday, to the low to mid 70s. Keep the jackets closeby, because we get even chillier by Wednesday! Before then, a couple sprinkles will be a possibility as a disturbance rolls overhead - but right now, we think things are too dry here at the surface to give us any rainfall.

Tuesday warmth turns to Wednesday cold! This front may give us wind chills in the 30s Wednesday morning, then we recover nicely and get to near 70 with sunshine. Thursday starts chilly and finishes beautifully, then eyes are on our next rain and storm chance for Friday. As of right now, widespread showers and storms look to move in by or before the afternoon drive, and may stick with us into Saturday if this boundary stalls. Something to monitor as we get closer to the end of the week, but try and enjoy the beautiful, unseasonably cool air we have while we got it!

Monday: Sun / cloud mix by midday. High: 74. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 52. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 82. Wind: WSW 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 42. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

