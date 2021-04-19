Advertisement

CDC to meet Friday to discuss J&J COVID vaccine pause

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plan to meet this coming Friday to discuss the pause in Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, and the top U.S. infectious disease expert says he’d be “very surprised if we don’t have a resumption in some form by Friday.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that “a decision almost certainly will be made by Friday. I don’t really anticipate that they’re going to want it stretch it out a bit longer.”

Fauci tells CBS’ “Face the Nation” that one possibility would be to bring the one-and-done shots back “with some form of restrictions or some form of warning. …I believe by Friday we’re going to know the answer to that.’

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is in limbo in the U.S. after federal health advisers said last week they needed more evidence to decide if a handful of unusual blood clots were linked to the shot — and if so, how big the risk is.

The reports are rare — six cases out of more than 7 million inoculations with the J&J vaccine in the United States. The clots were found in six women between the ages of 18 and 48. One person died.

Fauci told NBC’s ``Meet the Press” that “I doubt very seriously if they just cancel it. I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

If you need to use public transportation, take steps to protect yourself and others from COVID-19: • Stay up-to-date...

Posted by CDC on Sunday, April 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Police identified Stephen Nicholas Broderick as the suspect accused of shooting and...
Manhunt underway in Austin after man shoots, kills 3 people
AMBER Alert Network
AMBER Alert issued for two Texas teenagers out of Seagoville
San Antonio Police say a passenger shot at one of their officers during a traffic stop Friday,...
Passenger opened fire in shootout with San Antonio officer
Police say Officer Steven Sickmann got up on the running board of the suspect's truck and...
Police: Man dragged, assaulted officer after mask demand
One person has been killed and two others are still missing after two boats crashed on the Ohio...
One dead, two still missing after boats crash on Ohio River near Greenwood Boat Dock

Latest News

FILE - In this July 27, 2018 file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted...
Biden feels heat on emissions goal as climate summit nears
The prosecution and Derek Chauvin's defense team make their final case in the trial on the...
Chauvin trial: Closing arguments begin
This Monday, April 19, 2021 booking photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department...
Suspect in Wisconsin bar shooting that killed 3 identified
The prosecution and Derek Chauvin's defense team make their final case in the trial on the...
LIVE: Prosecutor: Chauvin ‘had to know’ Floyd’s life was in danger
Raul Castro, right, raises the hand of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel after Diaz-Canel was...
Cuba’s Communist Party chooses Miguel Díaz-Canel as leader