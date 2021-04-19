Chicago high schools to reopen Monday after union approval

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago’s public high schools are set to reopen Monday for the first time since the nation’s third-largest school district went fully remote amid the coronavirus pandemic over a year ago.

The Chicago Teachers Union announced Sunday that its members overwhelmingly approved a reopening plan that includes helping high school students age 16 and older and their families get COVID-19 vaccines.

Younger students have returned in phases since February a tough battle with the union over teacher vaccinations and reopening metrics.

Roughly 36% percent of the district’s approximately 73,000 high school students have expressed interest in returning to limited days of classroom instruction.

