Chicago high schools to reopen Monday after union approval

(Source: KFDA)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago’s public high schools are set to reopen Monday for the first time since the nation’s third-largest school district went fully remote amid the coronavirus pandemic over a year ago.

The Chicago Teachers Union announced Sunday that its members overwhelmingly approved a reopening plan that includes helping high school students age 16 and older and their families get COVID-19 vaccines.

Younger students have returned in phases since February a tough battle with the union over teacher vaccinations and reopening metrics.

Roughly 36% percent of the district’s approximately 73,000 high school students have expressed interest in returning to limited days of classroom instruction.

