Cougar baseball excited to host VS Cancer Game on Friday against Waller

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station High School Baseball Program has joined forces with the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation’s Vs. Cancer program to defeat childhood cancer – the deadliest disease affecting children in the United States. The team is participating in the 2021 Vs. Cancer National Event, created by coaches across the nation and held from April 16 – 25. During this time period, teams across the country are hosting their Vs. Cancer games in honor of the thirteen children that will be diagnosed with a brain tumor today, and every day following. College Station set a goal of raising $18,000.

As for Tuesday morning, the College Station baseball program has raised $21,644, the most by any high school sports team in the country. Cougar second baseman Max Childress has made this a mission of his by his fundraising effort. To date, the College Station junior has raised $6,134. That’s the most by any other player or coach in the country.

If you would like to be a part of the College Station Cougar baseball team’s record-setting efforts you can access their Twitter page @baseballcshs for more information.

Help us raise money to support individuals and families impacted by pediatric brain cancer!

Check out College Station High School Baseball's team fundraising page - https://t.co/QyYIv35x4N — CSHS Baseball (@baseballcshs) February 12, 2021

Started by pediatric brain cancer survivor and former collegiate athlete, Chase Jones, Vs. Cancer empowers any sports team, any athlete, and any community to help kids with cancer. As a signature fundraising campaign of the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, Vs. Cancer proceeds help fund child life programs in local hospitals, financial assistance funds for families experiencing a pediatric brain tumor diagnosis, and groundbreaking research to cure pediatric brain tumors.

“We are honored to partner with VsCancer to raise funds for patients battling pediatric brain cancer. As coaches, we stress to our athletes that giving back to something bigger than the game is servanthood. This is just as important as being leaders on the field and in the classroom. We want every player on our teams to experience growth as thoughtful and community-driven young adults. I’m proud of our team and their efforts to surpass our goal of 18,000,” said Chris Litton, College Station High School Head Baseball Coach.

Bob McNamara, the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation’s National Fundraising and Community Engagement Director, understands how vital these athletes are to the nonprofit’s mission. “The children and families we serve rely heavily on the support of our Vs. Cancer fundraising teams. We applaud their efforts and generous spirit! On behalf of our foundation, and the 28,000 children and teens currently battling a brain tumor, thank you! With the support of this incredible team, we’re fighting for healthier, happier futures!”

About the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation

As the world’s leading nonprofit dedicated to children and teens with brain tumors, the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation’s mission is to care for families along their journey, cure all childhood brain tumors, and help survivors and families thrive. The Vs. Cancer Foundation merged with the PBTF in 2016 and now is a signature fundraising campaign of the nonprofit. Since 1991, the PBTF has funded and partnered with organizations to fund more than $44 million in scientific discovery to increase survivorship, improve quality of life, and ultimately eliminate pediatric brain tumors. The PBTF also provides emotional, informational, and logistical support to help families navigate their journey, including the Starfolio Resource Notebook for the newly diagnosed, emergency financial assistance Butterfly Fund, and award-winning Imaginary Friend Society video series. The PBTF’s signature Ride for Kids, Starry Night, and Vs. Cancer events rally supporters across the country, and regional offices provide critical on-the-ground support to children and their families. Call 800-253-6530 or visit www.curethekids.org/mission to join us in our mission to Care. Cure. Thrive.

