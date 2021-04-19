DPS investigating one-vehicle fatal crash on SH 105

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash that happened Sunday.

According to DPS, around 9:05 p.m., on April 18 a 1999 GMC Pickup that was traveling west on State Highway 105, was reported as a reckless driver unable to drive in a single lane.

Just minutes after the call the came in, the pickup went off the north side of the road and rolled over multiple times before landing in a ditch. The driver, Maximiliano Ramirez, 38, of Spring was pronounced dead on the scene. There was no one else in the vehicle, according to DPS.

DPS is still investigating the crash.

