Advertisement

DPS investigating one-vehicle fatal crash on SH 105

The driver, Maximiliano Ramirez, 38, of Spring was pronounced dead on the scene
Photo by Publisher Ana Cosino
Photo by Publisher Ana Cosino(Navasota Examiner)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash that happened Sunday.

According to DPS, around 9:05 p.m., on April 18 a 1999 GMC Pickup that was traveling west on State Highway 105, was reported as a reckless driver unable to drive in a single lane.

Just minutes after the call the came in, the pickup went off the north side of the road and rolled over multiple times before landing in a ditch. The driver, Maximiliano Ramirez, 38, of Spring was pronounced dead on the scene. There was no one else in the vehicle, according to DPS.

DPS is still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Police identified Stephen Nicholas Broderick as the suspect accused of shooting and...
Manhunt underway in Austin after man shoots, kills 3 people
AMBER Alert Network
AMBER Alert issued for two Texas teenagers out of Seagoville
Brookshire Brothers College Station.
Aggie themed grocery store opening Tuesday in College Station
New strain of COVID-19 identified by Texas A&M researchers
Jose Jaime Rivera
Another charge for Madisonville business owner previously arrested on pedophilia charges

Latest News

Aggie themed grocery store opening Tuesday in College Station
Aggie themed grocery store opening Tuesday in College Station
Brazos County vaccine hub trying to address demand drop
Brazos County vaccine hub trying to address demand drop
Local flooring company providing more opportunities for Bryan CTEC students
Local flooring company providing more opportunities for Bryan CTEC students
New strain of COVID-19 identified by Texas A&M researchers
New strain of COVID-19 identified by Texas A&M researchers
College Station City Council votes 5-2 to adopt Restricted Occupancy Overlay
College Station City Council votes 5-2 to adopt Restricted Occupancy Overlay