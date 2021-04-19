Gas leak closes Barron Road and Highway 6 feeder road
The Highway 6 southbound feeder road is closed at Eagle Avenue
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - All roads have been reopened after a gas leak near Barron Road and Highway 6 has some roads closed in the area.
College Station fire officials said a gas line was struck while a water main line is being repaired at Barron Road. Fire officials said it was a small leak on one of the larger gas lines.
No evacuations have been ordered.
