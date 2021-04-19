Gas leak closes Barron Road and Highway 6 feeder road

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - All roads have been reopened after a gas leak near Barron Road and Highway 6 has some roads closed in the area.

The Highway 6 southbound feeder road is closed at Eagle Avenue.

College Station fire officials said a gas line was struck while a water main line is being repaired at Barron Road. Fire officials said it was a small leak on one of the larger gas lines.

No evacuations have been ordered.

