Goat Yoga Texas holds first public class in Aggieland Sunday at Century Square

By Andy Krauss
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A yoga class with an nontraditional yet well-known twist was center stage at Century Square Sunday morning.

Goat Yoga Texas brought their class and, of course, their goats to the green for their first public class in Bryan-College Station. It was a 45-minute class for all levels that combined Hatha yoga with animal therapy.

Dave and Kimberley Brooke are the owners and teachers of Goat Yoga Texas.

”When we first heard about it some four years ago, we thought it was silly, maybe it didn’t make any sense,” Dave said. “But when we started doing it, we found that it brought a level of peace and comfort into the lives of the participants.”

Kimberly says most people who come to their classes have never done yoga before. Beyond traditional yoga poses, participants were able to cuddle with and bottle-feed the goats.

The Brookes say goats are very social animals and love the interaction with humans. Kimberly also points out that goats were domesticated around the same time as dogs, so their connection with humans goes back thousands of years.

”The goats want to be around people. The people want to be around the goats, and it’s literally the peanut butter and jelly of happiness,” Kimberly said.

“In fact, when we don’t do goat yoga, when it rains or we have to cancel, the goats themselves get upset,” Dave said.

Goat Yoga Texas has done over 750 events across the state. They hope to come back to the area to host future classes.

