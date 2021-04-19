Gusty wind fills in behind Tuesday evening’s cold front

Clouds clear out tonight, leaving way for a sunny but chilly morning Tuesday. After starting in the upper 40s and low 50s, afternoon highs ride into the upper 70s and low 80s under that blue sky by afternoon. Right about the time the thermometer clicks the 80° mark, a strong (for April) cold front will blow through the Brazos Valley. By blow, we are talking about gusts 25-30mph huffing and puffing after 5pm - 7pm for much of the area. Cooler-than-average temperatures have us reaching for the long sleeves once again -- morning low 40s and afternoon highs in the mid / upper 60s bring us a day about 20° below what you would expect for the 21st day of April.

If you don’t mind a cooler feel and some wind, Wednesday will be an excellent day to step out to. One thing we will need to be mindful of: elevated fire danger. Considering the wind, relative humidity values falling below 25% in the afternoon, and the current drought, any fire that starts will likely spread quickly. Cloud file in again late Thursday as moisture surges back ino the Brazos Valley. The next rain maker to cross Texas will do so Friday and early Saturday. Scattered rain, a few strong thunderstorms are possible by Friday afternoon and evening. As details come into better view by mid-week, we will need to monitor the chance for that wet weather to spill over into Saturday morning plans.

Monday Night: Clearing skies. Low: 52. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 82. Wind: WSW 5-15 mph, gusting 25-30 mph after 5pm.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 42. Wind: N 10-20 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 69. Wind: NNE 10-15 mph.

