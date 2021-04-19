Advertisement

Jaxson Robinson enters transfer portal

Texas A&M Men's Basketball Guard Jaxson Robinson
Texas A&M Men's Basketball Guard Jaxson Robinson(Texas A&M Athletics)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Guard Jaxson Robinson has entered the transfer portal, the program confirmed Monday.

Robinson played 14 games as a freshman and had 4 starts. He averaged 2.1 points and 1.1 rebounds in limited action last season. Robinson joins a long list of Aggies who have already transferred or are in the portal right now, including Emanuel Miller, Cashius McNeilly, Savion Flagg, Jonathan Aku, Kevin Marfo, Jay Jay Chandler, and Jackson Young.

Robinson was one of A&M Head Coach Buzz Williams’ first recruits when he got to College Station.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Police identified Stephen Nicholas Broderick as the suspect accused of shooting and...
Manhunt underway in Austin after man shoots, kills 3 people
AMBER Alert Network
AMBER Alert issued for two Texas teenagers out of Seagoville
San Antonio Police say a passenger shot at one of their officers during a traffic stop Friday,...
Passenger opened fire in shootout with San Antonio officer
Police say Officer Steven Sickmann got up on the running board of the suspect's truck and...
Police: Man dragged, assaulted officer after mask demand
One person has been killed and two others are still missing after two boats crashed on the Ohio...
One dead, two still missing after boats crash on Ohio River near Greenwood Boat Dock

Latest News

Sam Houston State Football
SLU’s Kelley, SHSU Pair Grab Final Southland Football Weekly Honors
Softball Secures Sunday Victory Over Ole Miss, 4-3
Softball Secures Sunday Victory Over Ole Miss, 4-3
Sam Houston Earns No. 2 Seed in FCS Playoffs
Sam Houston Earns No. 2 Seed in FCS Playoffs
Texas A&M Tennis
No. 17 Women’s Tennis Drops Season Finale to No. 3 Georgia