Jaxson Robinson enters transfer portal

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Guard Jaxson Robinson has entered the transfer portal, the program confirmed Monday.

Robinson played 14 games as a freshman and had 4 starts. He averaged 2.1 points and 1.1 rebounds in limited action last season. Robinson joins a long list of Aggies who have already transferred or are in the portal right now, including Emanuel Miller, Cashius McNeilly, Savion Flagg, Jonathan Aku, Kevin Marfo, Jay Jay Chandler, and Jackson Young.

Robinson was one of A&M Head Coach Buzz Williams’ first recruits when he got to College Station.

