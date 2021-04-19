Advertisement

Jaxson Robinson, LaDamien Bradford enter transfer portal

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Guards Jaxson Robinson and LaDamien Bradford have entered the transfer portal, the program confirmed Monday.

Robinson played 14 games as a freshman and had 4 starts. He averaged 2.1 points and 1.1 rebounds in limited action last season. Bradford played in 14 games making 2 starts and averaging 0.3 points and 0.7 rebounds per game his freshman season. Robinson and Bradford join a long list of Aggies who have already transferred or are in the portal right now, including Emanuel Miller, Cashius McNeilly, Savion Flagg, Jonathan Aku, Kevin Marfo, Jay Jay Chandler, and Jackson Young.

Both Robinson and Bradford were some of A&M Head Coach Buzz Williams’ first recruits when he got to College Station.

