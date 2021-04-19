Local flooring company providing more opportunities for Bryan CTEC students

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Carpet One is working with Bryan ISD’s Career & Technical Education Center (CTEC) program to educate students on various trade skills.

Monday the local business joined officials with the Floor Covering Education Foundation to give students a lesson on carpet installation.

FCEF Executive Director Jim Aaron says the goal is to show students this opportunity exists.

“This is more about the awareness that this trade is out there. That there’s an opportunity and a great need today,” said Aaron. “If someone wanted to go through a formal training program, that’s really what we’re all about. Hooking up individuals with that training, scholarshiping that training, and placing them in jobs literally right away.”

