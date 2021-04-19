Advertisement

Local flooring company providing more opportunities for Bryan CTEC students

Outside instructors will be with students all week.
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Carpet One is working with Bryan ISD’s Career & Technical Education Center (CTEC) program to educate students on various trade skills.

Monday the local business joined officials with the Floor Covering Education Foundation to give students a lesson on carpet installation.

FCEF Executive Director Jim Aaron says the goal is to show students this opportunity exists.

“This is more about the awareness that this trade is out there. That there’s an opportunity and a great need today,” said Aaron. “If someone wanted to go through a formal training program, that’s really what we’re all about. Hooking up individuals with that training, scholarshiping that training, and placing them in jobs literally right away.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Police identified Stephen Nicholas Broderick as the suspect accused of shooting and...
Manhunt underway in Austin after man shoots, kills 3 people
AMBER Alert Network
AMBER Alert issued for two Texas teenagers out of Seagoville
Brookshire Brothers College Station.
Aggie themed grocery store opening Tuesday in College Station
New strain of COVID-19 identified by Texas A&M researchers
Jose Jaime Rivera
Another charge for Madisonville business owner previously arrested on pedophilia charges

Latest News

Aggie themed grocery store opening Tuesday in College Station
Aggie themed grocery store opening Tuesday in College Station
Brazos County vaccine hub trying to address demand drop
Brazos County vaccine hub trying to address demand drop
Local flooring company providing more opportunities for Bryan CTEC students
Local flooring company providing more opportunities for Bryan CTEC students
New strain of COVID-19 identified by Texas A&M researchers
New strain of COVID-19 identified by Texas A&M researchers
College Station City Council votes 5-2 to adopt Restricted Occupancy Overlay
College Station City Council votes 5-2 to adopt Restricted Occupancy Overlay