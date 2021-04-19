Member of jewelry theft ring sentenced to 6 years in prison

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On April 16, a Houston man was sentenced to 6 years in prison and ordered to pay more than $80,000 in restitution for his role in a jewelry theft ring.

Lorenzo Moore, 23, pleaded guilty to the felony offenses of engaging in organized criminal activity, theft $30,000 to $150,000 and theft $2,500 to $30,000.

The Brazos County District Attorney’s Office says Moore has no previous convictions but has two pending related felony convictions in Harris County and one related charge in Orange County, Florida.

On Jan. 14, 2019, College Station Police responded to Post Oak Mall for reports of a theft at Kay Jewelers. Moore and four co-defendants stole a diamond ring and ran out of the mall, according to police.

Two days later, Moore was arrested in the Houston area after fleeing from a Jared’s in the Baybrook Mall in Webster. Police found the ring that was stolen from Post Oak Mall in Moore’s possession.

On Jan. 31, 2019 College Station Police were called back to Post Oak Mall for reports of shots fired. Officers discovered Moore and three co-defendants broke the glass of a jewelry display case at Kay Jewelers and stole more than $80,000 worth of merchandise. The suspects fled in a silver Lexus and police later discovered Moore was wearing the same clothes as the theft on Jan. 14.

Later that day, Moore was arrested in Harris County after investigators tracked the Lexus to the Houston area.

Detectives with the College Station Police Department worked in conjunction with Webster PD, Harris County PD, Humble PD, Pasadena PD and other law enforcement agencies to identify the parties involved and solve these crimes.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Hebert prosecuted the case.

Regarding the six-year sentence, Assistant District Attorney Hebert said, “Lorenzo Moore came into Brazos County believing he could outsmart local law enforcement. Through the tireless efforts of College Station police officers and detectives, Moore will now face the justice he deserves.”

