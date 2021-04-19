No. 17 Women’s Tennis Drops Season Finale to No. 3 Georgia

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 17 Texas A&M women’s tennis team dropped its final match of the season to the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs in a 4-0 result Sunday from the Alabama Tennis Stadium. The match was originally scheduled to take place at the Mitchell Tennis Center in Aggieland on March 14th but was rescheduled in accordance with the SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements.

Texas A&M completes the season with a 17-6 overall record and a 9-4 ledger in Southeastern Conference play. The Aggies finished as the No. 3 team in the league standings this season, the highest regular season mark for the Aggies in the Mark Weaver era. Georgia improves to 17-1 overall and finished with a clean sheet of 13-0 in SEC play.

In doubles play, Georgia’s No. 8 ranked pairing of Ariana Arsenault and Katarina Jokic defeated A&M’s No. 39 duo of Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith by a 6-3 margin. Elena Christofi and Morgan Coppoc clinched the first point of the match for Georgia with a 6-3 win over Renee McBryde and Dorthea Faa-Hviding on court two. The matchup on court three between A&M’s Riley McQuaid and Katya Townsend against Lea Ma and Meg Kowalski went unfinished.

The singles competition saw Georgia win first sets on all six courts and clinch the final three points of the match. Christofi finished first on court six with a 6-1, 6-0 result against Isa Di Laura to make the Bulldog lead 2-0. Georgia added to its lead with Ma defeating Goldsmith in a 6-2, 6-3 match. The Bulldogs recorded the clincher on court four, with No. 54 Coppoc beating Faa-Hviding 6-2, 6-0 to finalize the 4-0 result. The remaining singles courts went unfinished after the match was clinched.

UP NEXT

The No. 17 Texas A&M women’s tennis team will remain in Tuscaloosa, Alabama for the next week, as the Maroon & White prepare to take part in the 2021 Southeastern Conference Women’s Tennis Championships. The Aggies are the No. 3 seed in the tournament, with their first match on Wednesday, April 21st, against either Missouri, Arkansas or Auburn.

POSTMATCH QUOTES

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Mark Weaver

On preparing for the SEC Women’s Tennis Championships…

“We’ve had a great run through the regular season, and finishing third in the SEC is quite an accomplishment. We will have a light practice tomorrow just to mainly focus on staying sharp. We will wait to see how the bracket plays out before we know who our next opponent is, and we really look forward to getting this stage of the season underway. After every loss we’ve been through this season, we have managed to bounce back and become a better team because of it. So, at the end of the day, I’m going to look for a team that is hungry and ready to battle whatever comes our way.”

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

No. 3 Georgia 4, No. 17 Texas A&M 0

Alabama Tennis Stadium – Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Singles Competition

1. #20 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) vs. #4 Katarina Jokic (UGA) 2-6, 1-5, unfinished

2. #60 Lea Ma (UGA) def. Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) 6-2, 6-3

3. Katya Townsend (TAMU) vs. #16 Meg Kowalski (UGA) 2-6, 4-2, unfinished

4. #54 Morgan Coppoc (UGA) def. Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) 6-2, 6-0

5. Riley McQuaid (TAMU) vs. #63 Marta Gonzalez (UGA) 5-7, 0-1, unfinished

6. Elena Christofi (UGA) def. Isa Di Laura (TAMU) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles Competition

1. #8 Ariana Arsenault / Katarina Jokic (UGA) def. #39 Tatiana Makarova / Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) 6-3

2. Elena Christofi / Morgan Coppoc (UGA) def. Renee McBryde / Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) 6-3

3. Riley McQuaid / Katya Townsend (TAMU) vs. Lea Ma / Meg Kowalski (UGA) 5-6, unfinished

Order of Finish: Doubles (1,2); Singles (6,2,4)

POSTMATCH NOTES

· Texas A&M completes the regular season with a 17-6 overall record and a 9-4 mark in SEC play. The Aggies are currently ranked as the No. 17 team in the nation according to the latest Oracle ITA Women’s Team Rankings.

· Georgia improves to 17-1 this season and completes the SEC regular season as the undefeated conference champion with a 13-0 record in league play. The Bulldogs currently old the No. 3 position in the latest national poll.

· The order of finish in Sunday’s match was as follows: Doubles (1,2); Singles (6,2,4)

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s tennis team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWTEN.