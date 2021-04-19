Advertisement

No. 17 Women’s Tennis Drops Season Finale to No. 3 Georgia

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 17 Texas A&M women’s tennis team dropped its final match of the season to the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs in a 4-0 result Sunday from the Alabama Tennis Stadium. The match was originally scheduled to take place at the Mitchell Tennis Center in Aggieland on March 14th but was rescheduled in accordance with the SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements.

Texas A&M completes the season with a 17-6 overall record and a 9-4 ledger in Southeastern Conference play. The Aggies finished as the No. 3 team in the league standings this season, the highest regular season mark for the Aggies in the Mark Weaver era. Georgia improves to 17-1 overall and finished with a clean sheet of 13-0 in SEC play.

In doubles play, Georgia’s No. 8 ranked pairing of Ariana Arsenault and Katarina Jokic defeated A&M’s No. 39 duo of Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith by a 6-3 margin. Elena Christofi and Morgan Coppoc clinched the first point of the match for Georgia with a 6-3 win over Renee McBryde and Dorthea Faa-Hviding on court two. The matchup on court three between A&M’s Riley McQuaid and Katya Townsend against Lea Ma and Meg Kowalski went unfinished.

The singles competition saw Georgia win first sets on all six courts and clinch the final three points of the match. Christofi finished first on court six with a 6-1, 6-0 result against Isa Di Laura to make the Bulldog lead 2-0. Georgia added to its lead with Ma defeating Goldsmith in a 6-2, 6-3 match. The Bulldogs recorded the clincher on court four, with No. 54 Coppoc beating Faa-Hviding 6-2, 6-0 to finalize the 4-0 result. The remaining singles courts went unfinished after the match was clinched.

